Piraeus Bank Nabs €98M Major Stake In Greek Real Estate Co.

By Charlie Innis (January 21, 2022, 1:46 PM EST) -- Piraeus Bank said Friday that it plans to buy a controlling stake of 52% in Greece-based Trastor Real Estate Investment Co. SA for €98 million (about $111 million) from an affiliate of private equity firm Värde Partners. The transaction calls for the Greek bank to pay €1.25 per share to WRED LLC, the Värde Partners affiliate. Through the proposed deal, Piraeus Bank would add to its previously held stake of 45% in Trastor and raise its ownership to 97% of the Athens-based real estate company's shares, according to an announcement. Piraeus Bank said the deal would allow it to capture high-growth...

