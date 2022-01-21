AIG Fights £10M Claim From Law Firm Clients Over Transfer

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 21, 2022, 3:42 PM GMT) -- AIG has hit back against a lawsuit for more than £10 million ($13.5 million) from clients of a law firm it insured, saying they waited too long to file their claim for deposits they paid to their lawyers that they never got back. AIG U.K. Ltd. told the High Court in a defense filing on Dec. 10, which has recently been made public, that it should not be on the hook for any of the damages claimed by 80 clients of now-defunct law firm Giambrone Law LLP, for which it provided professional indemnity insurance. The clients allege that the firm breached...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS