Aristocrat's £2.1B Playtech Buy On Track After Rival Bows Out

By Benjamin Horney (January 21, 2022, 10:24 AM EST) -- A consortium co-led by a former Formula 1 team owner said Friday that it has dropped its pursuit of Playtech, clearing the path for rival suitor Aristocrat Leisure to complete its roughly £2.1 billion ($2.9 billion) acquisition of the U.K. gambling software company. According to the announcement from JKO Play Ltd., which owns a 0.51% stake in Playtech PLC, the investment group "does not intend to make an offer for Playtech." The decision comes about two months after JKO indicated in a Nov. 18 statement that it was considering making a play for the company. Eddie Jordan, co-leader of JKO, used...

