CORRECTED: College Ex-Dean Admits $651K Fraud Against Student Org.

By Lauraann Wood (January 21, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- A former professor and interim dean for Chicago State University's pharmacy school admitted Friday that she misappropriated $651,000 by soliciting funds to support a student organization for which she served as executive director and using the money for her benefit instead. Carmita Coleman, 50, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud during a remote hearing before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly about 14 months after federal prosecutors indicted her over the scheme, which prosecutors said she ran between about January 2011 and October 2016. Coleman is facing maximum penalties including a 20-year prison sentence and the greater fine between...

