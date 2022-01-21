Texas Justices Will Review Abortion Law Challenge

By Katie Buehler (January 21, 2022, 3:43 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider the Fifth Circuit's certified question over whether state licensing boards have the authority to enforce Texas' new abortion law and whether they are the correct defendants in a constitutional challenge launched by a coalition of abortion clinics. The Lone Star State's highest court accepted the question without issuing an opinion explaining its decision just four days after a Fifth Circuit panel sent the case its way. The state Supreme Court has yet to issue a briefing or oral arguments scheduling order, according to court records. The state Supreme Court's announcement was also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS