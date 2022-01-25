Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

4th Circ. Judges Press Energy Cos. On Climate Suit's Future

By Keith Goldberg (January 25, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- Fourth Circuit judges on Tuesday had tough questions for energy companies contending that Baltimore's suit seeking to put them on the hook for climate change-related infrastructure damages belongs in federal court, especially as the companies also argue that climate suits can't be sustained in federal court.

Fossil fuel companies have another crack at convincing a Fourth Circuit panel to reverse a lower court's remand of the Maryland city's nuisance suit to state court after the Supreme Court directed the appellate judges to expand their review of the remand order. Several other circuit courts are performing expanded reviews of remand orders in...

