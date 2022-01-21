Feds, Mining Cos. Ink $90M Deal In Gold King Mine Spill Suit

By Humberto J. Rocha (January 21, 2022, 9:24 PM EST) -- Four federal agencies and two mining companies announced a $90 million settlement agreement to put an end to multidistrict litigation regarding a 2015 contamination incident at the Gold King Mine where 3 million gallons of toxic acid drainage infiltrated local rivers. In a proposed consent decree filed Thursday in New Mexico federal court, the federal government, the state of Colorado and mining companies Sunnyside Gold Corp. and Kinross Gold Corp. will settle claims under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. The federal government and the mining companies will not admit liability against them as alleged by the opposing parties....

