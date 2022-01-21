Virtual Events Co. Sues To Block Ex-Exec From Zoom Role

By Jeff Montgomery (January 21, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- Global virtual events and cloud communications venture Intrado Digital Media LLC has sued a former sales executive who jumped to Zoom Video Communications, seeking an injunction in Delaware Chancery Court barring the ex-employee from giving away trade secrets and proprietary market information. The suit, made public Friday, was filed Wednesday, one day before Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will agreed to expedite a related suit filed Jan. 6 by the former executive, Rajul Shah, seeking a ruling that Intrado's noncompete provisions are void, overbroad and unenforceable. The vice chancellor also consolidated the cases. Intrado argued in a motion for a preliminary injunction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS