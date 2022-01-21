Wyoming, Montana Back Bid To End Suit Against Coal Leasing

By Clark Mindock (January 21, 2022, 8:37 PM EST) -- Wyoming and Montana have thrown their weight behind an effort to kill a lawsuit filed by environmentalists who want the Biden administration to put an end to federal coal leasing, arguing that the revocation of a Trump-era order makes the case moot. The states said that dismissing the suit filed by the environmental groups, four other states and a tribe made sense because Interior Secretary Deb Haaland voluntarily rescinded the Trump-era order that spurred the suit and encouraged expedited coal development on public lands. Montana and Wyoming — making a similar argument to one made earlier by the federal government and...

