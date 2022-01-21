Wis. Food Distributor Says Teamsters' Strike Broke Contract

By Donald Morrison (January 21, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- A food distributor has accused a Teamsters local in federal court of breaking a no-strike agreement when its leaders failed to dissuade workers from picketing at the distributor's Wisconsin location in sympathy with a strike by a Teamsters local in Indiana. United National Foods Inc. on Thursday accused Teamsters Local 662 in Wisconsin federal court of violating the no-strike clause and unauthorized-activity clause of their collective bargaining agreement by striking in December 2019 with Indiana's Local 414. In December 2019, Local 414 began a strike and established a picket line at the Fort Wayne, Indiana, UNFI distribution center over failed negotiations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS