Online Broker Appeals Oregon's Win Over Real Estate Fees

By Christopher Cole (January 21, 2022, 8:00 PM EST) -- An online real estate brokerage has appealed to the Ninth Circuit to take up its challenge to Oregon regulations that prohibit brokers from paying rebates to buyers after they close on a home purchase. REX-Real Estate Exchange Inc., following an Oregon federal judge's decision to toss its challenge, will tell the Ninth Circuit in an upcoming brief spelling out its rationale for the appeal that the Oregon Real Estate Agency and multiple state officials are not immune to the company's Sherman Act antitrust claim over rules the company says are tilted in favor of traditional real estate agents. The Texas-based company hopes the...

