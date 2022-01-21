Swedbank Taps New CCO As Regulatory Cleanup Continues

By Al Barbarino (January 21, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- Swedbank AB said Friday it has hired a Bank of Ireland risk executive to be its new compliance chief, an addition that comes as the bank navigates the regulatory fallout of multinational investigations tied to its past anti-money laundering and disclosure issues. Britta Hjorth-Larsen will take up the position by Aug. 1 and will become a member of Swedbank's group executive committee, filling the shoes of her predecessor Ingrid Harbo, whom the bank announced last year would retire on March 31. "I really look forward to joining Swedbank and to continue the journey where we constantly strengthen the compliance culture and improve...

