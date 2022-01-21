House Climate Deception Probe Ensnares Oil Co. Directors

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 21, 2022, 2:56 PM EST) -- U.S. House Oversight Committee leaders on Thursday asked board members from Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP and Shell to testify for an investigation into whether the fossil fuel industry has intentionally blocked climate change action to protect their businesses. Reps. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said in letters to the board members that the hearing will evaluate fossil fuel companies' pledges to cut emissions and invest in cleaner sources of energy. The hearing, scheduled for Feb. 8, would build on a previous one held in October at which the CEOs of the same companies appeared and faced lawmakers' questions about their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS