8th Circ. Says Insurer Must Cover 2 Fires At Same Home

By Ben Zigterman (January 24, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Co. must treat two fires at the same Minnesota home as separate losses, the Eighth Circuit decided, affirming a lower court's decision that the second fire caused a total loss that should be covered up to the policy's limit of $268,800. While Farm Bureau had argued that a total loss depends on the original condition of the house, the Eighth Circuit panel agreed Friday with Craig and Katie Shaw and U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel that a total loss depends on the final result. After the first fire burned a hole in a wall...

