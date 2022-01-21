Immigration Legislation Faces Headwinds As Midterms Near

By Mike LaSusa (January 21, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- Prospects are waning for the passage of major federal immigration legislation ahead of midterm elections set for this fall, as efforts founder to provide a pathway to permanent legal status for unauthorized immigrants. Democrats had hoped to attach sweeping immigration provisions to a budget bill that requires only a simple majority of votes to pass. But Senate rules frustrated several attempts, and Democratic leaders have recently said they will scale back the budget package, potentially leaving out immigration provisions. Legislation that's not part of the budget process would need 60 votes to avoid being held up by a procedural maneuver known...

