Judge Dyk Explains Takeda Loss In IP Fight Over Hemlibra

By Britain Eakin (January 21, 2022, 9:17 PM EST) -- U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk has unsealed his opinion in a Delaware federal court case explaining why he found a Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. unit's antibody patent was too broad to meet the enablement requirement, ultimately letting Roche subsidiary Genentech off the hook for infringing with its blockbuster hemophilia drug Hemlibra. The Jan. 13 opinion from U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk — who has been overseeing the case since 2018 — was unsealed Wednesday. It said the experimentation required to figure out which antibodies work would be like "a search for a needle in a haystack," and because of...

