Settlement Holds ERISA Lessons For Private Co. Directors

By Carol Buckmann (January 24, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- Litigation involving employee stock ownership plans, or ESOPs, has continued through the pandemic and, like 401(k) plan fee litigation, shows no signs of ending. The majority of ESOPs are established and run without ever becoming involved in litigation, but the thing that many of the ESOPs sued by the U.S. Department of Labor have in common is that they are insider transactions in which the ESOP allegedly overpaid for employer securities because conflicts were ignored and decisions were not entrusted to responsible independent parties. Often, selling shareholders had too much influence over the transaction. The recent settlement presented for approval before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS