NJ Court Won't Halt Heavy Machinery Company's Patent Fight

By Adam Lidgett (January 21, 2022, 7:14 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge has refused to toss a suit accusing a heavy machinery company of infringing a competitor's control panel patent on a type of machinery meant to clear heavy road obstructions, finding that the claims were appropriately pled at this point. Judge Noel L. Hillman of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on Thursday denied NRC Industries' motion to dismiss a suit accusing it of infringing Miller Industries Towing Equipment's U.S. Patent No. 9,440,577. The complaint was adequately pled, Judge Hillman found, saying the allegedly infringing product was "clearly named" and the purported infringement...

