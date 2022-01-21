Ex-UConn Coach Wins $11M In Wrongful Firing Arbitration

By Abby Wargo (January 21, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- The University of Connecticut owes a former men's basketball coach more than $11 million after an arbitrator found the school violated a collective bargaining agreement by firing him. Arbitrator Mark Irvings ruled Thursday that UConn owes Kevin Ollie almost $11.2 million within the next 10 business days, finding that the school did not have just cause to fire him from his coaching position. Ollie, who became the Huskies' basketball coach in 2010, had been fired in 2018 after being accused of violating NCAA rules by holding improper training sessions and improperly contacting recruits, according to the award. The school's chapter of...

