Home Depot Faces Bias Suit Over Medical Marijuana Use

By Emilie Ruscoe (January 21, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- A Connecticut woman has sued Home Depot in federal court, accusing the company of improperly putting her on medical leave when she revealed she was using medical marijuana to treat her PTSD. Plaintiff Jasmine Michelle Tracy said in her suit, filed Thursday, that she was hired to work at a Manchester, Connecticut, Home Depot in May 2020. About a week later, she told her supervisor that she had post-traumatic stress disorder for which she was prescribed both a pharmaceutical drug for managing anxiety and medical marijuana. At the time, Tracy said, she was taken to speak to a human resources employee...

