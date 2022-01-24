Univ. Of Fla. Can't Bar Profs From Testifying Against State

By Carolina Bolado (January 24, 2022, 9:33 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge blocked the University of Florida from enforcing a policy of blocking faculty requests to serve as expert witnesses in litigation against the state, finding the three political science professors who brought the suit are likely to prevail on their First Amendment claims. U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker on Friday partly granted the professors' request for a preliminary injunction after he determined that their speech is being chilled by the university's recent policy of blocking them from testifying on behalf of voting rights groups because the testimony could pose a conflict with the governor's office. Judge Walker...

