2 Firms Guide Pot Banking Co.'s Tie-Up With Compliance Firm

By Katryna Perera (January 21, 2022, 6:08 PM EST) -- Dama Financial, a company that provides financial and business tools to the cannabis industry, announced Thursday it had entered into an agreement to acquire GrowFlow Corp., a seed-to-sale cannabis software company, in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter LLP and Cooley LLP. A representative for Dama Financial declined to disclose the terms and details of the acquisition, but according to a statement from the company, the deal is expected to close this quarter. California-based Dama provides access to banking and financial services to the cannabis industry, which has faced a lack of support from traditional financial institutions. According to the statement,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS