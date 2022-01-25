BCLP, Fieldfisher May Face Suits In Mortgage Vehicle Fights

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (January 25, 2022, 5:26 PM GMT) -- Law firms Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP and Fieldfisher LLP have been named as proposed defendants in separate lawsuits brought by special purpose mortgage vehicles seeking court orders enforcing what they say are their new slates of directors. Special purpose vehicle Stratton Mortgage Funding 2019-1 PLC and one of its directors Corelli Capital AG asked the High Court in a Dec. 20 claim, which has recently made public, to hand down injunctions against four companies and one individual who previously held directorships with the company but have since been replaced. The company wants an injunction stopping the former directors — Intertrust...

