Investor Claims Robinhood Concealed Downturn Before IPO

By Elise Hansen (January 21, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- Trading app Robinhood failed to tell investors that its revenues were dropping when it launched its $2.1 billion initial public offering last year, a shareholder has told a Delaware federal court. Investor Robert Zito on Thursday accused Robinhood executives of concealing a reversal of fortunes. In particular, a recent spike in revenue from cryptocurrency trading was merely a brief flare that hid underlying sluggishness, Zito says in a shareholder derivative suit filed Thursday. "The offering documents were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the offering, the company's revenue growth was, indeed, experiencing a major reversal,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS