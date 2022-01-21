Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Prof. Pleads Guilty To Lying To FBI About China Patents

By Ivan Moreno (January 21, 2022, 7:10 PM EST) -- A former University of Arkansas professor pled guilty in federal court Friday to lying to an FBI agent investigating his research ties to China as part of a controversial Trump-era initiative.

Simon Saw-Teong Ang pled guilty in the Western District of Arkansas to one count of making false statements to a federal agent in a May 2020 interview during which Ang was asked if his name was listed as the inventor of numerous patents in China.

"Yeah, I am not the inventor, I don't even know what that is," Ang responded, according to prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors charged Ang with 59 counts,...

