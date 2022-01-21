Ex-Prof. Pleads Guilty To Lying To FBI About China Patents

By Ivan Moreno (January 21, 2022, 7:10 PM EST) -- A former University of Arkansas professor pled guilty in federal court Friday to lying to an FBI agent investigating his research ties to China as part of a controversial Trump-era initiative. Simon Saw-Teong Ang pled guilty in the Western District of Arkansas to one count of making false statements to a federal agent in a May 2020 interview during which Ang was asked if his name was listed as the inventor of numerous patents in China. "Yeah, I am not the inventor, I don't even know what that is," Ang responded, according to prosecutors. Federal prosecutors charged Ang with 59 counts,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS