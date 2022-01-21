Justices Take Up Okla. Petition But Won't Overrule McGirt

By Andrew Westney (January 21, 2022, 3:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to weigh whether Oklahoma and other states have the authority to prosecute non-Indians for crimes against Indians in Indian country, but refused the state's bid to overrule the court's landmark McGirt decision. The high court granted certiorari on Friday to Oklahoma's petition in its case against Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, a non-Indian whose state court conviction for child neglect of his stepdaughter, an Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians member, was thrown out by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals based on the July 2020 McGirt decision. While Oklahoma had asked for the justices to overrule...

