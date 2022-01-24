Calif. Insurance Chief OKs Fire Coverage Option For Farmers

By Eli Flesch (January 24, 2022, 2:09 PM EST) -- California's insurance commissioner approved changes to the state's insurer of last resort that will extend coverage to farm properties in areas prone to wildfire damage, the state insurance department said. Department of Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said Friday that the extra coverage options will take effect Feb. 1, bringing more high-risk agricultural properties into the California FAIR Plan Association, which offers property fire protection for homeowners who have difficulty securing coverage from the traditional marketplace. Lara said the expanded benefits will help farmers and ranchers who have been unable to renew their policies, or who have had their policies canceled. With...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS