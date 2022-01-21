Iowa Lawmaker Lobs Bill To Make Student-Athletes Employees

By Zachary Zagger (January 21, 2022, 7:58 PM EST) -- Amid a growing legal push to treat NCAA student-athletes as employees, an Iowa lawmaker has introduced a bill that would classify athletes at Iowa state schools as public employees and entitle them to pay and other benefits. Iowa Rep. Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, on Thursday introduced a bill that would amend the state law governing the Iowa Board of Regents to make student-athletes enrolled at a state public university state "employees." The bill, H.F. 2055, would further empower the board to "fix their compensation" as it does for campus presidents, treasurers, professors and other employees. "By defining student-athletes as employees, other...

