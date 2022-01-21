District Court Won't Hear J&J Talc Unit's Ch. 11 Stay Fight

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 21, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- A New Jersey district court said Friday that it won't decide a Johnson & Johnson talcum powder liability spinoff's bid to extend its Chapter 11 litigation shield to other company affiliates, reasoning that the issue should stay in bankruptcy court. Waving away arguments by a committee of talc claimants, U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson opined that the extension bid by the spinoff, LTL Management, is considered a "core" to its pending Chapter 11 proceeding and also meets the Third Circuit's factors for keeping an adversary proceeding in the bankruptcy venue. The committee wanted the district court to preside over LTL's...

