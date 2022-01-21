Brand Battles: One Direction Co. Rallies To Stop '1-D' TM

By Tiffany Hu (January 21, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, a company controlled by defunct British boy band One Direction wants to block a household goods company's "1-D" application, citing the group's "1D" moniker — plus three other cases you need to know. There's Only One Direction, 1D Says It may not be the reunion that fans are hoping for, but several former members of the boy band One Direction united on Thursday to file an opposition against 1st Defence Industries Inc.'s request to register the word "1-D" as a trademark for drinking straws and plastic coasters. Harry Styles,...

