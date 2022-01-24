Lenovo Can't Escape Tech Co.'s Portable Devices Patent Suit

By Craig Clough (January 24, 2022, 9:56 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge refused on Friday to dismiss a tech company's patent infringement suit against two subsidiaries of retail corporation Lenovo, rejecting arguments that the patents are invalid for claiming only abstract ideas such as altering a display and accessing stored information. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews declined to invalidate the patents under Alice, finding that the patents-in-suit held by plaintiff LiTL LLC adequately describe improvements to the field of portable computing devices. Judge Andrews said the patents fall into two groups: either "display alteration patents," which cover portable computers' display in response to changes in the physical configuration of the...

