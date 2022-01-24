EPA Pushes To Dodge Houston, Dallas Smog Regs Suit

By Clark Mindock (January 24, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it properly revoked certain smog control measures for Houston and Dallas, both of which the agency said had satisfied Clean Air Act requirements for those revocations. The agency pushed back Friday against a petition for review filed by environmental groups in the D.C. Circuit, arguing that its final rulemaking process that resulted in the elimination of the control measures — which were originally implemented to satisfy earlier, less stringent ozone reduction requirements — was in line with the goals of National Ambient Air Quality Standards. The EPA said the Clean Air Act does not require it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS