Inovio Fights Investor Class Cert. In COVID-19 Vaccine Suit

By McCord Pagan (January 24, 2022, 8:31 PM EST) -- Biotechnology firm Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and a cohort of company executives doubled down on their arguments to a Pennsylvania federal court Friday and urged against class certification for investors bringing claims over the executives' statements on a coronavirus vaccine. Inovio urged the court to deny class certification or limit the timeframe of the proposed class for the investors, according to a reply brief. Counsel for Inovio and its executives said, among other things, that their alleged misstatements had no impact on the company's stock price and that any supposedly corrective information wasn't new, according to court documents. "Defendants have proven that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS