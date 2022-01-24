Alaskan City Says Crime Victims Not Entitled To Investigation

By Victoria McKenzie (January 24, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- The city of Nome, Alaska, moved to dismiss an equal protection lawsuit alleging a pattern of racial bias in the Police Department's failure to investigate sexual assaults reported by Native women — including its own 911 operator — arguing that crime victims have no constitutional right to a police investigation. In a motion filed Friday in Alaska federal court, the small Bering Strait city also claimed that Clarice "Bun" Hardy lacked standing because she failed to show that she was injured when her superiors at the Police Department repeatedly lied about investigating her case over the course of a year. Nome cited to the...

