Grad Gown Giant Accused Of Squashing Rivals As Trial Opens

By Joanne Faulkner (January 24, 2022, 4:57 PM GMT) -- A company that claims to make graduation gowns from recycled plastic accused London's oldest tailor on Monday of abusing its dominant position in the market for the sale and rental of academic dress by imposing unfair exclusivity deals on universities. Churchill Gowns Ltd. says at the Competition Appeal Tribunal it has been unable to meaningfully enter the market for renting and selling academic dress to students because of Ede & Ravenscroft Ltd.'s long-term exclusivity deals that warn against institutions promoting other competitors. Ede & Ravenscroft's exclusivity agreements require universities to direct students to hire from them, or warn against students using...

