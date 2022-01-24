Cases To Know As Mass. Securities Regulator Eyes 8th Term

By Brian Dowling (January 24, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin, one of the most aggressive securities regulators in the country, announced Monday that he will seek an eighth consecutive term in office that's unprecedented in the state. Galvin, a Democrat from Boston's Brighton neighborhood who graduated from Boston College and Suffolk University Law School, has held the Bay State's top election and securities enforcement position since 1995, a 27-year run second only to Frederic Cook's record 28-year term as Secretary of the Commonwealth that ended in 1949. Only Galvin's current counterparts in North Dakota and Wisconsin have served longer. He will face at least...

