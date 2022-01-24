Neurim Can't Stop Mylan From Restarting Melatonin Fight

By Christopher Crosby (January 24, 2022, 3:31 PM GMT) -- Generic-drug maker Mylan is free to challenge the validity of Israeli pharmaceutical company Neurim's melatonin patent at an upcoming trial after a London judge ruled on Monday that it did not run afoul procedural rules timing an appeal. High Court Judge Richard Meade rejected Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd.'s arguments that rival Mylan U.K. Healthcare Ltd. cannot contest the validity of its patent for the drug Circadin, an insomnia medication, due to expire in August. Mylan, which is trying to become the first generic supplier for the drug, was not required to appeal a High Court judge's findings in December 2020 that found the patent to...

