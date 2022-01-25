Sheet Buyer Class Certified In Macy's Thread Count Suit

By Mike Curley (January 25, 2022, 2:28 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge has certified a class of buyers alleging that Macy's Stores West Inc. misleads customers on the thread count of its cotton-polyester bedsheets, saying there were enough common issues in the case to support certification. In an order filed Saturday, U.S. District Judge Timothy S. Black certified a class led by Sara Hawes that includes all California buyers of the cotton-polyester, or CVC, sheets made by AQ Textiles from November 2013 to the date of certification. AQ had been a defendant in the initial suit but was dismissed in 2018, according to court records. The order also ruled...

