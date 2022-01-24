Greenberg Traurig Adds Health Care Litigation Atty In NJ

By Nick Muscavage (January 24, 2022, 3:35 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP said Monday that Carla R. Karp, a former counsel at Goodwin Proctor, has joined the firm as its newest health care litigation shareholder. Karp is based in Greenberg Traurig's Florham Park, New Jersey, office and is a member of the firm's pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation practice as well as its products liability and mass torts group. Her first day with the firm was on Jan. 18. With more than a decade of experience representing defendants in complex products liability cases, Karp said she decided to make the switch to Greenberg Traurig because of the breadth...

