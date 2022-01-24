High Court Takes Up Axon's FTC Challenge

By Matthew Perlman (January 24, 2022, 10:54 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up a case from law enforcement equipment supplier Axon Enterprise Inc., which is seeking to challenge the Federal Trade Commission's authority before the company is hauled into the agency's administrative process. In granting Axon's request for review, the justices limited their consideration to the first question Axon presented in its July petition, which asks whether the federal courts can hear a challenge of the FTC's constitutionality before the agency has issued a final order of some kind. The justices declined to take up a second question on the merits of Axon's challenge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS