Justices Sink Many Okla. Petitions Seeking To Upend McGirt

By Andrew Westney (January 24, 2022, 11:46 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed more than 30 petitions from the state of Oklahoma asking the court to throw out its McGirt decision, after the court denied a similar request last week in taking up a McGirt-related case. In its order list Monday, the Supreme Court denied certiorari to a raft of petitions from Oklahoma whose sole question was whether the court's July 2020 McGirt decision – which found that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation still existed and that the state therefore lacked authority to prosecute Jimcy McGirt on charges of child sexual abuse that were alleged to have...

