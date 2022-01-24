High Court To Skip Post-Firing Retaliation Fight In FCA Case

By Adam Lidgett (January 24, 2022, 3:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday shot down a Detroit-area health system's bid for the justices to look at whether the False Claims Act's anti-retaliation protections for whistleblower workers apply to former employees as well. The justices denied William Beaumont Hospital's petition challenging a split Sixth Circuit panel decision that the anti-retaliation provision of the FCA also extends to former employees who say they faced retaliation after they left an employer. The justices did not give their reasoning for rejecting the case. The challenged Sixth Circuit decision from March had tossed a lower court's partial dismissal of an amended complaint from Dr....

