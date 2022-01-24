Calif. Pot Seller's Bid To Nix Conviction Fails At High Court

By Sam Reisman (January 24, 2022, 9:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a California software engineer's self-submitted petition to overturn his conviction for selling marijuana and mescaline. Stephen Cameron Zyszkiewicz, 38, represented himself in a final bid to clear his conviction and to call attention to what he described as the unconstitutional practice of bringing criminal charges against people for selling substances with medical or religious uses. "I'm upset the Supreme Court didn't see this petition as worthy of their time, because at some point ... they're going to have to take [the cannabis legalization issue] up," Zyszkiewicz told Law360. Zyszkiewicz, who does not...

