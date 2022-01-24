PTAB Axes 19 Claims Of Patent Caught In Semiconductor Row

By Britain Eakin (January 24, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to invalidate 19 claims in a semiconductor patent a nonpracticing entity has accused it of infringing, with the board finding the claims were anticipated by an earlier patent. The PTAB decision, which was handed down Friday, turned on how the board construed a key claim term in the patent owned by Monterey Research LLC, with the board rejecting Monterey's proposed claim construction of the term "multiqueue storage device." The decision gives a boost to Advanced Micro, which has so far gotten the PTAB to invalidate five of the six...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS