Texas Gas Co. Can Proceed With Coverage Suit Over Spill

By Hope Patti (January 24, 2022, 8:12 PM EST) -- A Travelers unit lost its bid Monday to toss a Texas oil and gas company's suit over denied coverage of a saltwater spill that occurred at one of its well sites. U.S. Magistrate Judge Irma Carrillo Ramirez denied St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co.'s motion to dismiss, rejecting the insurer's argument that Pogo Resources LLC's claims for breach of contract and bad faith lacked standing and failed to state a claim. Judge Ramirez found that Pogo's claims were plausible and said that the company's amended complaint included "sufficient allegations of how [St. Paul] breached its common-law duty of good faith...

