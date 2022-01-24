FinCEN Proposal Would Broaden Suspicious Activity Sharing

By Al Barbarino (January 24, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued a rule proposal Monday seeking public comment on a pilot program that would allow financial institutions to share suspicious activity reports, or SARs, with their foreign affiliates, although it largely excludes Chinese, Russian and any other affiliates in jurisdictions subject to U.S. sanctions. The pilot program would allow U.S.-based participants to share SARs with their foreign affiliates, branches and subsidiaries, in turn allowing FinCEN to assess the value of receiving and sharing the information with its own law enforcement counterparts, according to a FinCEN announcement. "We urge stakeholders to provide input to assist us in...

