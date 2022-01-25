Kirkland Hires Ex-Akin Gump Partner For London Practice

By Irene Madongo (January 25, 2022, 4:01 PM GMT) -- Kirkland & Ellis has appointed a former Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP lawyer as partner at its London office, as it looks to strengthen its investment funds business in Europe and abroad. Aleksander Bakic has experience in advising fund sponsors across alternative asset classes such as private equity and real estate, and also covers fund liquidity transactions, Kirkland & Ellis LLP said on Monday. "Aleks is a recognized leader in the European secondaries market, and his addition will further strengthen our client offering in Europe and globally," Jon A. Ballis, chairman of Kirkland's executive committee, said. Christopher Braunack, London-based...

