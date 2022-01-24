Fed. Circ. Upholds Patent App Injunction In Trade Secret Row

By Britain Eakin (January 24, 2022, 8:48 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday held that Masimo Corp. and Cercacor Laboratories Inc. rightly won a preliminary injunction from a California federal judge blocking a former employee's patent application on a pulse oximeter from becoming public over trade secret exposure. A three-judge panel held in a nonprecedential opinion that U.S. District Judge James V. Selna did not err in determining that Masimo and Cercacor, which collaborate to develop technology used in medical devices, were likely to show that an algorithm used in a pulse oximeter, a device to measure blood oxygen saturation, is a trade secret. The companies have sued former...

