Health Care And Corporate Atty Joins Epstein Becker

By Nick Muscavage (January 25, 2022, 2:09 PM EST) -- Epstein Becker Green is bolstering its health care and corporate practices with the addition of Glenn P. Prives, who is joining the firm from his previous role as partner at Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP. Prives focuses his practice on representing hospitals, behavioral health centers, laboratories and other life sciences entities, and also counsels corporate entities on issues relating to private equity, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and fraud, among others. He joined the Newark, New Jersey-based firm as a member Monday. He said he was drawn to Epstein Becker because of the firm's "deep bench in health care law,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS