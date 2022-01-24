Judge Says Pot's Illegality Forces Him To Gut Investors' Suit

By Katryna Perera (January 24, 2022, 8:20 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge on Monday dismissed with prejudice a large portion of the claims against a cannabis company and its principal in a suit brought by investors who alleged that the principal employed a "shell game" to siphon assets from the business, stating that he cannot grant relief or remedy for an alleged scheme involving a federally illegal business. In dismissing the claims, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty relied heavily on the so-called illegality defense — that courts cannot grant judicial relief on claims involving violations of federal law. The judge dismissed all claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt...

